Swiss National Bank Cuts Stock Position in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI)

Swiss National Bank lowered its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Free Report) by 2.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 538,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,700 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies were worth $8,635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coatue Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $120,619,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 52,230.4% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,055,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,960,000 after purchasing an additional 6,043,581 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $55,448,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,741,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,356,000 after purchasing an additional 2,079,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 127.1% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,696,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,187,000 after purchasing an additional 949,072 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

Get ZoomInfo Technologies alerts:

Insider Transactions at ZoomInfo Technologies

In other ZoomInfo Technologies news, CTO Ali Dasdan sold 5,862 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.90, for a total value of $69,757.80. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 87,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,041,726. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Peter Cameron Hyzer sold 7,500 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.78, for a total transaction of $95,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,279,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,345,913.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Ali Dasdan sold 5,862 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.90, for a total value of $69,757.80. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 87,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,041,726. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,974 shares of company stock valued at $298,154 in the last quarter. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on ZI shares. KeyCorp cut their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. UBS Group decreased their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Mizuho lowered shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ZoomInfo Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.86.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ZoomInfo Technologies

ZoomInfo Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ZI opened at $11.52 on Friday. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.35 and a 52 week high of $30.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.82. The company has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.60, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. ZoomInfo Technologies had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 6.24%. The business had revenue of $310.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $308.84 million. Research analysts predict that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

About ZoomInfo Technologies

(Free Report)

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.