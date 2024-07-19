Swiss National Bank Has $10.36 Million Holdings in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS)

Swiss National Bank cut its holdings in shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Free Report) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 325,640 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.20% of ExlService worth $10,355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of ExlService by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,579 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Choreo LLC increased its position in shares of ExlService by 3.2% during the first quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 11,456 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ExlService by 44.6% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,186 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of ExlService by 1.9% during the first quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 21,747 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in shares of ExlService by 0.3% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 207,102 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,586,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. 92.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ExlService alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

EXLS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on ExlService from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on ExlService from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Wedbush upgraded ExlService from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of ExlService in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.33.

Insider Transactions at ExlService

In other news, CFO Maurizio Nicolelli sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.66, for a total transaction of $367,920.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 138,985 shares in the company, valued at $4,261,280.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Rohit Kapoor sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.61, for a total transaction of $459,150.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,616,435 shares in the company, valued at $49,479,075.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Maurizio Nicolelli sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.66, for a total value of $367,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 138,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,261,280.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 127,272 shares of company stock worth $3,944,273. Insiders own 3.75% of the company’s stock.

ExlService Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EXLS opened at $34.42 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.74. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.17 and a fifty-two week high of $34.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 2.54.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $436.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $424.81 million. ExlService had a return on equity of 23.13% and a net margin of 10.92%. As a group, analysts predict that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ExlService Profile

(Free Report)

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. It also provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ExlService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ExlService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.