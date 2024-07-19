Swiss National Bank Has $10.61 Million Stock Position in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 260,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.21% of Halozyme Therapeutics worth $10,613,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HALO. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,491 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. FCF Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. FCF Advisors LLC now owns 21,164 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $861,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 113,820 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,630,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 165,881 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,748,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 102,622 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,793,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. 97.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 10,000 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.38, for a total transaction of $453,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 168,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,631,826.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,473,200 over the last ninety days. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HALO stock opened at $54.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.44, a current ratio of 6.64 and a quick ratio of 5.36. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $48.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.89. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $32.83 and a one year high of $55.82. The stock has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.27.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.07. Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 36.94% and a return on equity of 225.71%. The firm had revenue of $195.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.72 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

HALO has been the subject of several research reports. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $48.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.25.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharma technology platform company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary enzymes and devices in the United States, Switzerland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

