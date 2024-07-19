Swiss National Bank Has $11.19 Million Stock Holdings in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO)

Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 168,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.17% of Terreno Realty worth $11,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in Terreno Realty by 412.0% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 205,287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,874,000 after purchasing an additional 165,194 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 377.6% in the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 25,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after buying an additional 20,004 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 1.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,919,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $677,009,000 after buying an additional 168,728 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 75,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,729,000 after buying an additional 14,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 8.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 598,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,967,000 after buying an additional 46,475 shares during the last quarter.

Terreno Realty stock opened at $66.68 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $58.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.41. Terreno Realty Co. has a one year low of $50.42 and a one year high of $68.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 10.17 and a quick ratio of 10.17. The firm has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a PE ratio of 34.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.89.

Terreno Realty ( NYSE:TRNO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.18). Terreno Realty had a return on equity of 5.59% and a net margin of 49.12%. The company had revenue of $85.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.56 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Terreno Realty Co. will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.75%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TRNO. Barclays cut their price objective on Terreno Realty from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Terreno Realty from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Terreno Realty from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. StockNews.com cut Terreno Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Terreno Realty from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.60.

Terreno Realty Corporation (Terreno, and together with its subsidiaries, the Company) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

