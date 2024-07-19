Swiss National Bank Has $11.32 Million Position in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI)

Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 452,989 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.19% of Element Solutions worth $11,316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 4.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,719,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035,756 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 2.3% in the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 4,790,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,676,000 after purchasing an additional 106,800 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 35.2% in the fourth quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 3,762,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,067,000 after purchasing an additional 979,798 shares during the last quarter. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,700,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,497,000 after purchasing an additional 150,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Element Solutions by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,168,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,190,000 after acquiring an additional 65,894 shares in the last quarter. 92.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Element Solutions alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ESI has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Element Solutions from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Element Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Element Solutions from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Element Solutions from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 target price (up previously from $28.00) on shares of Element Solutions in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.40.

Element Solutions Stock Down 2.2 %

Element Solutions stock opened at $26.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 3.63. Element Solutions Inc has a 52-week low of $17.57 and a 52-week high of $28.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.28. The firm has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.46, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.31.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $575.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $588.17 million. Element Solutions had a net margin of 5.62% and a return on equity of 13.96%. The company’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Element Solutions Inc will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

Element Solutions Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. Element Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.26%.

About Element Solutions

(Free Report)

Element Solutions Inc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics, and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Element Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Element Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.