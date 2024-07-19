Swiss National Bank Has $8.51 Million Stock Holdings in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

Swiss National Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 326,974 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,100 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Huntsman were worth $8,511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Huntsman by 1.7% during the first quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,817 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $802,000 after buying an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Huntsman by 93.0% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Huntsman by 44.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,115 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 185,005 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,816,000 after buying an additional 693 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in Huntsman by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 75,009 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,885,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.81% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HUN. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Huntsman from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Huntsman from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Huntsman from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Huntsman from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $22.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Huntsman from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.50.

Shares of NYSE HUN opened at $23.47 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.70 and its 200-day moving average is $24.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Huntsman Co. has a 1 year low of $21.41 and a 1 year high of $29.90.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). Huntsman had a negative net margin of 1.49% and a positive return on equity of 0.67%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Huntsman Co. will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -192.31%.

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells diversified organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, and Advanced Materials. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyether and polyester polyols, and thermoplastic polyurethane; and aniline, benzene, nitrobenzene and other co-products.

