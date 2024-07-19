Swiss National Bank Has $8.86 Million Stock Position in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT)

Swiss National Bank lessened its holdings in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Free Report) by 0.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 178,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Avnet were worth $8,855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AVT. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Avnet by 1.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,519,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,945,000 after purchasing an additional 135,171 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Avnet by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,253,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,175,000 after acquiring an additional 157,709 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in Avnet by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,083,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,605,000 after acquiring an additional 41,951 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Avnet in the fourth quarter worth $51,065,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Avnet by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 897,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,243,000 after purchasing an additional 9,765 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.78% of the company’s stock.
Avnet Stock Performance
Shares of AVT opened at $53.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 1.16. Avnet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.67 and a 1 year high of $55.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $52.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.39.
Avnet Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 5th were paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio is 20.06%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Avnet from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.00.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Avnet news, SVP Ken E. Arnold sold 8,000 shares of Avnet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.34, for a total transaction of $434,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 40,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,186,587.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Carlo Bozotti sold 9,000 shares of Avnet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.40, for a total transaction of $489,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $629,843.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Ken E. Arnold sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.34, for a total value of $434,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 40,239 shares in the company, valued at $2,186,587.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,532 shares of company stock worth $3,544,957 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.
About Avnet
Avnet, Inc, distributes electronic component technology. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical components; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.
