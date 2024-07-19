Swiss National Bank Has $9.02 Million Stock Holdings in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

Swiss National Bank lowered its stake in shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 54,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $9,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AN. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 74.4% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 1,659 shares during the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of AutoNation by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 4,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 6,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $989,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Realta Investment Advisors boosted its position in shares of AutoNation by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Realta Investment Advisors now owns 1,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.62% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at AutoNation

In other AutoNation news, Director David B. Edelson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total transaction of $1,680,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 48,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,197,224. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 23,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.29, for a total transaction of $4,083,789.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,980,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $685,794,659.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David B. Edelson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total transaction of $1,680,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 48,793 shares in the company, valued at $8,197,224. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 133,703 shares of company stock worth $23,384,790. 0.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AutoNation Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of AN stock opened at $176.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.35, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $166.25 and a 200-day moving average of $156.32. AutoNation, Inc. has a 12-month low of $123.81 and a 12-month high of $182.81.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $4.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.45 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.49 billion. AutoNation had a return on equity of 42.44% and a net margin of 3.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.05 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AutoNation, Inc. will post 18.28 earnings per share for the current year.

AutoNation announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Friday, April 26th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 14.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America dropped their price objective on AutoNation from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of AutoNation from $142.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of AutoNation from $153.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $169.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on AutoNation from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $183.25.

AutoNation Profile

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

