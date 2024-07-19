Swiss National Bank Has $9.99 Million Position in F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB)

Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Free Report) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 708,515 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.20% of F.N.B. worth $9,990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its stake in F.N.B. by 1.3% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 314,043 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,428,000 after buying an additional 4,066 shares in the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in shares of F.N.B. in the 1st quarter valued at $182,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 60,472 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $853,000 after purchasing an additional 2,914 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 36,509 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 7,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,969,587 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $70,071,000 after purchasing an additional 48,336 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

F.N.B. Stock Performance

F.N.B. stock opened at $14.36 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. F.N.B. Co. has a 12-month low of $10.24 and a 12-month high of $15.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.58, a P/E/G ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 0.99.

F.N.B. Announces Dividend

F.N.B. ( NYSE:FNB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $403.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $408.14 million. F.N.B. had a net margin of 18.27% and a return on equity of 9.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that F.N.B. Co. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. F.N.B.’s payout ratio is presently 38.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling at F.N.B.

In other F.N.B. news, Director William B. Campbell bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.48 per share, for a total transaction of $33,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 149,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,014,693.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FNB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of F.N.B. in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of F.N.B. from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of F.N.B. in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised F.N.B. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.29.

F.N.B. Company Profile

F.N.B. Corporation, a bank and financial holding company, provides a range of financial products and services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance.

Further Reading

