Swiss National Bank Increases Position in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI)

Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 229,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.20% of Capri worth $10,396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Capri in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in Capri by 171.8% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 708 shares during the period. Vima LLC purchased a new stake in Capri during the fourth quarter valued at about $70,000. U S Global Investors Inc. purchased a new stake in Capri during the fourth quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Capri during the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. 84.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CPRI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Capri from $57.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Capri from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $57.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Capri from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $56.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Capri in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, OTR Global restated a “mixed” rating on shares of Capri in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Capri has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.75.

Shares of NYSE:CPRI opened at $34.17 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Capri Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of $30.79 and a 12 month high of $54.52.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.30). Capri had a negative net margin of 4.43% and a positive return on equity of 22.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Capri Holdings Limited will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

