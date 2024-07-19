Swiss National Bank Increases Position in SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC)

Swiss National Bank raised its position in SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC – Free Report) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,118 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.19% of SPX Technologies worth $11,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in SPX Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPX Technologies in the first quarter worth $74,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of SPX Technologies by 58,400.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of SPX Technologies by 54.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPX Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $173,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider J Randall Data sold 39,412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.89, for a total value of $5,670,992.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,576,815.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.53% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SPXC has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of SPX Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of SPX Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 11th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of SPX Technologies from $126.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of SPX Technologies in a research note on Friday, May 3rd.

SPX Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of SPXC stock opened at $144.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $141.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.08. The company has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.66, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.20. SPX Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.61 and a 12 month high of $164.91.

SPX Technologies (NYSE:SPXC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $465.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $454.05 million. SPX Technologies had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 18.18%. The company’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that SPX Technologies, Inc. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About SPX Technologies

SPX Technologies, Inc supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation, and cooling (HVAC); and detection and measurement markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, HVAC and Detection and Measurement. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services package and process cooling products and engineered air movement solutions for the HVAC industrial and power generation markets, as well as boilers, heating, and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

