Swiss National Bank Increases Stock Position in Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY)

Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 108,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.19% of Skyline Champion worth $9,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Skyline Champion in the 4th quarter worth approximately $123,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Skyline Champion in the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,000. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Skyline Champion in the 4th quarter worth approximately $231,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Skyline Champion in the 4th quarter worth approximately $246,000. Finally, Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA purchased a new stake in shares of Skyline Champion in the 4th quarter worth approximately $287,000.

Skyline Champion Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSE SKY opened at $75.61 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.50. The stock has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.77 and a beta of 1.57. Skyline Champion Co. has a 12-month low of $52.12 and a 12-month high of $86.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Skyline Champion ( NYSE:SKY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $536.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $560.90 million. Skyline Champion had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 7.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Skyline Champion Co. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Timothy Mark Larson sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.98, for a total transaction of $251,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 48,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,512,624. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Timothy Mark Larson sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.98, for a total transaction of $251,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 48,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,512,624. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph A. Kimmell sold 10,042 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.12, for a total transaction of $704,145.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,314,011.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SKY shares. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Skyline Champion from $76.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. StockNews.com cut shares of Skyline Champion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Skyline Champion from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Skyline Champion from $88.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Skyline Champion in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.00.

Skyline Champion Company Profile

Skyline Champion Corporation produces and sells factory-built housing in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, park models RVs, accessory dwelling units, and modular buildings for the multi-family and hospitality sectors. It builds homes under the Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Atlantic Homes, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, and Titan Homes brands in the United States; and Moduline and SRI Homes brand names in western Canada.

