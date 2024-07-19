Swiss National Bank Lowers Holdings in Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC)

Swiss National Bank decreased its position in Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 290,284 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,800 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.20% of Apartment Income REIT worth $9,426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in Apartment Income REIT by 437.5% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in Apartment Income REIT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Apartment Income REIT by 64.2% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Apartment Income REIT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Apartment Income REIT by 926.2% in the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 2,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 2,047 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on AIRC shares. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $39.12 target price (up previously from $36.00) on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price objective (up previously from $35.00) on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a report on Monday, April 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.59.

Apartment Income REIT Stock Performance

Shares of Apartment Income REIT stock opened at $39.08 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 0.77. Apartment Income REIT Corp. has a 12 month low of $28.22 and a 12 month high of $39.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Apartment Income REIT Company Profile

Apartment Income REIT Corp (NYSE: AIRC) is a publicly traded, self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). AIR's portfolio comprises 76 communities totaling 27,010 apartment homes located in 10 states and the District of Columbia. AIR offers a simple, predictable business model with focus on what we call the AIR Edge, the cumulative result of our focus on resident selection, satisfaction, and retention, as well as relentless innovation in delivering best-in-class property management.

