Swiss National Bank Purchases 1,500 Shares of Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS)

Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS – Free Report) (TSE:CLS) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 238,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.20% of Celestica worth $10,690,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Celestica by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,314,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,491,000 after buying an additional 147,417 shares during the period. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC bought a new position in shares of Celestica during the 1st quarter valued at $3,248,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of Celestica by 62.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 546,230 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,548,000 after buying an additional 210,943 shares during the period. AJOVista LLC bought a new position in shares of Celestica during the 4th quarter valued at $123,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Celestica during the 1st quarter valued at $1,231,000. 67.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CLS stock opened at $56.34 on Friday. Celestica Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.89 and a 52-week high of $63.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a PE ratio of 21.02 and a beta of 2.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.70.

Celestica ( NYSE:CLS Get Free Report ) (TSE:CLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.02. Celestica had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 3.86%. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 billion. On average, analysts predict that Celestica Inc. will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Celestica from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. CIBC raised their target price on Celestica from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Celestica from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Celestica from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Fox Advisors assumed coverage on Celestica in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Celestica currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.22.

Celestica Profile

Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments: Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

