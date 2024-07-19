Swiss National Bank Purchases 2,600 Shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Free Report) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 665,700 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.15% of Invesco worth $11,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gables Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco by 74.9% during the fourth quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,634 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of Invesco by 35.2% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,945 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp lifted its stake in shares of Invesco by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 145,267 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,592,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 6,182 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wright Investors Service Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 46,787 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. 66.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on IVZ. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Invesco from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Invesco from $21.00 to $19.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Invesco from $17.00 to $16.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $17.00 price target (down from $19.00) on shares of Invesco in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Invesco from $17.50 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.81.

IVZ opened at $16.29 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.76. The company has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.72, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.47. Invesco Ltd. has a 52 week low of $12.48 and a 52 week high of $18.28. The company has a quick ratio of 6.89, a current ratio of 6.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Invesco had a positive return on equity of 7.84% and a negative net margin of 1.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th were given a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.03%. This is a positive change from Invesco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 13th. Invesco’s payout ratio is presently -109.33%.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

