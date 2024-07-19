Swiss National Bank Raises Holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO)

Swiss National Bank increased its position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Free Report) by 2.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 236,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. were worth $8,469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 46.4% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 197.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 207.4% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. 80.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PECO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Compass Point decreased their price objective on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.43.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Price Performance

PECO stock opened at $35.24 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.38 and its 200 day moving average is $33.91. The company has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of 76.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.56. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.62 and a 12 month high of $37.92.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be issued a $0.0975 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 254.35%.

About Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO) is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of omni-channel grocery-anchored shopping centers. Founded in 1991, PECO has generated strong results through its vertically-integrated operating platform and national footprint of well-occupied shopping centers.

