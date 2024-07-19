Swiss National Bank Raises Position in GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB)

Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 159,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.10% of GitLab worth $9,314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTLB. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of GitLab by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,388,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070,994 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of GitLab during the 4th quarter worth $222,591,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of GitLab during the 4th quarter worth $76,918,000. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of GitLab by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,199,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,540,000 after purchasing an additional 5,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of GitLab by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 791,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,824,000 after purchasing an additional 162,369 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

Get GitLab alerts:

GitLab Stock Performance

NASDAQ GTLB opened at $53.01 on Friday. GitLab Inc. has a one year low of $40.19 and a one year high of $78.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.00.

Insider Transactions at GitLab

GitLab ( NASDAQ:GTLB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 3rd. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.09. GitLab had a negative net margin of 68.52% and a negative return on equity of 19.14%. The company had revenue of $169.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.66 million. As a group, research analysts expect that GitLab Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Brian G. Robins sold 11,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.56, for a total transaction of $508,214.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 305,175 shares in the company, valued at $13,293,423. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other GitLab news, CEO Sytse Sijbrandij sold 56,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.99, for a total transaction of $2,743,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian G. Robins sold 11,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.56, for a total transaction of $508,214.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 305,175 shares in the company, valued at $13,293,423. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 116,943 shares of company stock worth $5,699,980 over the last ninety days. 21.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GTLB shares. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of GitLab from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of GitLab in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of GitLab in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of GitLab from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of GitLab from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, GitLab presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.30.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on GitLab

About GitLab

(Free Report)

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GTLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GitLab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GitLab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.