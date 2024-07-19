Swiss National Bank Raises Position in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO)

Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 267,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Perrigo were worth $8,614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PRGO. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Perrigo by 1,578.3% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 168,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,413,000 after purchasing an additional 158,144 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Perrigo by 4,017.5% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 129,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,158,000 after acquiring an additional 126,028 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Perrigo by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,107,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,628,000 after acquiring an additional 37,758 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 3,796.5% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 582,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,736,000 after acquiring an additional 567,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Perrigo by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,417,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,600,000 after purchasing an additional 37,984 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.91% of the company’s stock.

Perrigo Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE PRGO opened at $27.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.36 and a 200 day moving average of $30.08. Perrigo Company plc has a 12-month low of $24.82 and a 12-month high of $40.28.

Perrigo Announces Dividend

Perrigo ( NYSE:PRGO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, May 4th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Perrigo had a negative net margin of 0.17% and a positive return on equity of 6.96%. The business’s revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a $0.276 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,571.43%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PRGO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Perrigo from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Perrigo in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Perrigo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th.

Insider Activity at Perrigo

In other Perrigo news, EVP Svend Andersen bought 1,000 shares of Perrigo stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.90 per share, for a total transaction of $27,900.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 101,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,841,698.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Perrigo Company Profile

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter health and wellness solutions to enhance individual well-being in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas and Consumer Self-Care International segments. The company develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes self-care consumer products, such as upper respiratory products, including cough suppressants, expectorants, and sinus and allergy relief; nutrition products consisting of infant formulas and nutritional beverages; digestive health products, including antacids, anti-diarrheal, and anti-heartburn; pain and sleep-aids products comprising pain relievers and fever reducers; and oral care products, which include toothbrushes, toothbrush replacement heads, floss, flossers, whitening products, and toothbrush covers.

