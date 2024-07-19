Swiss National Bank Raises Stake in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W)

Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Free Report) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 163,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.14% of Wayfair worth $11,126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of W. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Wayfair by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,042,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,004,000 after purchasing an additional 962,307 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Wayfair in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,374,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Wayfair by 5.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,830,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,281,000 after purchasing an additional 386,717 shares during the period. Kodai Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Wayfair in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,552,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Wayfair by 67.7% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 644,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,045,000 after purchasing an additional 260,237 shares during the period. 89.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on W. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Wayfair from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Wayfair in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of Wayfair from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Wayfair from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Wayfair from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.44.

W stock opened at $52.02 on Friday. Wayfair Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.37 and a 1-year high of $90.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $57.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.54. The firm has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.71 and a beta of 3.43.

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($1.38) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.49) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Wayfair Inc. will post -2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jon Blotner sold 4,395 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.09, for a total transaction of $246,515.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 43,926 shares in the company, valued at $2,463,809.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jon Blotner sold 4,395 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.09, for a total value of $246,515.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 43,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,463,809.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Steven Conine sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total transaction of $682,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 229,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,636,522.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 60,030 shares of company stock worth $3,327,414. Insiders own 26.81% of the company’s stock.

Wayfair Inc provides e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company offers approximately thirty million products for the home sector. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites consisting of Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, Perigold, and Wayfair Professional.

