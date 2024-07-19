Swiss National Bank Raises Stock Holdings in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM)

Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 402,088 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in SLM were worth $8,761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in SLM by 117.5% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 73,140 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,594,000 after buying an additional 39,519 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in SLM during the 1st quarter valued at $216,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in SLM by 626.7% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,900 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 9,400 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of SLM by 77.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 64,514 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 28,236 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of SLM by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 21,959 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.94% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of SLM in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on SLM from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on SLM from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on SLM from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of SLM from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.50.

Shares of SLM opened at $23.35 on Friday. SLM Co. has a 12 month low of $12.26 and a 12 month high of $23.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. The company has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.17.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The credit services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.18. SLM had a net margin of 25.15% and a return on equity of 45.65%. The business had revenue of $837.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $376.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that SLM Co. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 6th. SLM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.75%.

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It is also involved in the provision of retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and interest-bearing omnibus accounts.

