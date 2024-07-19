Swiss National Bank Reduces Holdings in Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH)

Swiss National Bank decreased its holdings in Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH – Free Report) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.19% of Ashland worth $9,270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ASH. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ashland by 122.4% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 278 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in Ashland during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Ashland by 143.9% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 378 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Ashland by 163.7% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 559 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new position in Ashland during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ASH has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Ashland from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Ashland from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Ashland from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $100.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, April 11th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Ashland from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Ashland from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ashland presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.88.

Ashland Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of ASH opened at $96.52 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $97.09 and its 200 day moving average is $93.43. Ashland Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.82 and a fifty-two week high of $102.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of 25.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 3.15.

Ashland (NYSE:ASH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.13. Ashland had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 5.57%. The company had revenue of $575.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $574.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.43 earnings per share. Ashland’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Ashland Inc. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ashland Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 15th. Investors of record on Saturday, June 1st were given a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This is a boost from Ashland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Ashland’s payout ratio is currently 42.97%.

Ashland Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ashland Inc provides additives and specialty ingredients in the North and Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Life Sciences, Personal Care, Specialty Additives, and Intermediates segments. The Life Sciences segment offers pharmaceutical solutions, including controlled release polymers, disintegrants, tablet coatings, thickeners, solubilizers, and tablet binders; nutrition solutions, such as thickeners, stabilizers, emulsifiers, and additives; and nutraceutical solutions comprising products for weight management, joint comfort, stomach and intestinal health, sports nutrition, and general wellness, as well as custom formulation, toll processing, and particle engineering solutions.

Further Reading

