Swiss National Bank Reduces Stock Holdings in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)

Swiss National Bank lowered its position in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Free Report) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,438 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.20% of Ryder System worth $10,509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Ryder System by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,442,545 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $396,099,000 after buying an additional 890,986 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Ryder System in the fourth quarter valued at about $86,647,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Ryder System by 29.1% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 756,302 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $87,024,000 after buying an additional 170,650 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in Ryder System by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,629,618 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $187,504,000 after buying an additional 59,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of Ryder System by 449.3% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 62,785 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,199,000 after purchasing an additional 51,356 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.47% of the company’s stock.

Ryder System Stock Down 2.5 %

R stock opened at $131.29 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $123.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. Ryder System, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $90.21 and a fifty-two week high of $136.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.10 and a beta of 1.29.

Ryder System Increases Dividend

Ryder System ( NYSE:R Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.43. Ryder System had a net margin of 2.95% and a return on equity of 18.38%. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.81 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ryder System, Inc. will post 12.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be paid a $0.81 dividend. This is a positive change from Ryder System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.98%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

R has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Ryder System in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Ryder System in a research report on Monday, July 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Ryder System from $126.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Ryder System from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Vertical Research raised shares of Ryder System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ryder System

In other Ryder System news, insider Thomas M. Havens sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.40, for a total value of $955,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,401 shares in the company, valued at $2,913,479.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Ryder System news, insider Thomas M. Havens sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.40, for a total value of $955,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,401 shares in the company, valued at $2,913,479.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director E Follin Smith sold 3,671 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.16, for a total transaction of $437,436.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,413 shares in the company, valued at $4,577,293.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 95,800 shares of company stock worth $11,990,862 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Ryder System Company Profile

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full-service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers; access to diesel fuel; and fuel planning and tax reporting, cards, and monitoring services, and centralized billing, as well as sells used vehicles through its retail sales centers and www.ryder.com/used-trucks website, as well as digital and technology support services.

