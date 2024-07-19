Swiss National Bank Reduces Stock Holdings in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Swiss National Bank decreased its position in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 719,500 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 18,600 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.21% of Western Union worth $10,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Western Union by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 44,100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Western Union by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 32,277 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Western Union by 1.6% in the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 112,237 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,793 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Western Union by 500.5% in the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,312 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,927 shares during the period. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Union in the first quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Western Union alerts:

Western Union Stock Performance

NYSE WU opened at $12.60 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.38. The Western Union Company has a 12-month low of $10.92 and a 12-month high of $14.19. The firm has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.46, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.85.

Western Union Dividend Announcement

Western Union ( NYSE:WU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The credit services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. Western Union had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 120.76%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Western Union Company will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.46%. Western Union’s payout ratio is 55.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on WU shares. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Western Union from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Western Union in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Western Union from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Western Union

About Western Union

(Free Report)

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates through Consumer Money Transfer and Consumer Services segments. The Consumer Money Transfer segment facilitates money transfers for international cross-border and intra-country transfers, primarily through a network of retail agent locations, as well as through websites and mobile devices.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Western Union Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Union and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.