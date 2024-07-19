Swiss National Bank Sells 1,000 Shares of Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT)

Swiss National Bank reduced its stake in Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT – Free Report) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 109,200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.20% of Cabot worth $10,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CBT. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Cabot in the 4th quarter worth about $41,471,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Cabot by 33.9% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 812,614 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $67,854,000 after buying an additional 205,582 shares during the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cabot in the 4th quarter worth about $6,919,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Cabot by 176.4% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 124,422 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $10,389,000 after buying an additional 79,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Cabot in the 4th quarter worth about $6,248,000. 93.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cabot alerts:

Cabot Price Performance

NYSE CBT opened at $97.80 on Friday. Cabot Co. has a 52 week low of $64.51 and a 52 week high of $103.49. The company has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a PE ratio of 12.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.52.

Cabot Dividend Announcement

Cabot ( NYSE:CBT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.12. Cabot had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 26.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Cabot Co. will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Cabot’s payout ratio is 21.77%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Cabot from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Cabot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Cabot from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cabot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.80.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Cabot

Insider Transactions at Cabot

In other news, SVP Karen A. Kalita sold 13,764 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total value of $1,400,211.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,490,559.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 3.07% of the company’s stock.

Cabot Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company operates through two segments, Reinforcement Materials and Performance Chemicals. It offers reinforcing carbons that are used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cabot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.