Swiss National Bank Sells 1,700 Shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST)

Swiss National Bank reduced its holdings in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Free Report) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 298,900 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.20% of Sensata Technologies worth $10,982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 761.2% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 887 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 17,818.8% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,867 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,851 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 2,375.3% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 4,703 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 4,513 shares in the last quarter. 99.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ST shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Sensata Technologies from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Sensata Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Sensata Technologies from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 target price (down previously from $44.00) on shares of Sensata Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.78.

Sensata Technologies Stock Down 0.5 %

ST stock opened at $41.52 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a 1-year low of $30.56 and a 1-year high of $47.41. The stock has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -377.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.26.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.03. Sensata Technologies had a positive return on equity of 17.58% and a negative net margin of 0.35%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $986.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

Sensata Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Sensata Technologies’s payout ratio is presently -436.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sensata Technologies

In other news, Director Ali John Mirshekari bought 73,137 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $39.17 per share, for a total transaction of $2,864,776.29. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 73,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,864,776.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Sensata Technologies

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors and sensor-rich solutions, electrical protection components and systems, and other products used in mission-critical systems and applications in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions.

Further Reading

