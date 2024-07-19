Swiss National Bank Sells 300 Shares of RH (NYSE:RH)

Swiss National Bank trimmed its stake in RH (NYSE:RH – Free Report) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,730 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.16% of RH worth $10,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in RH in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of RH during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of RH during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of RH during the first quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of RH by 120.3% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. 90.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other RH news, CEO Gary G. Friedman acquired 34,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $215.00 per share, for a total transaction of $7,353,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,339,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $717,941,545. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Eri Chaya sold 100,000 shares of RH stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.92, for a total transaction of $27,992,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary G. Friedman acquired 34,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $215.00 per share, for a total transaction of $7,353,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,339,263 shares in the company, valued at $717,941,545. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 28.10% of the company’s stock.

RH Stock Down 4.3 %

Shares of RH stock opened at $273.71 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $258.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $266.96. The firm has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.82, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.42. RH has a 12 month low of $207.26 and a 12 month high of $406.38.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 13th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.32). RH had a negative return on equity of 29.15% and a net margin of 2.72%. The company had revenue of $726.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.21 EPS. RH’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that RH will post 8.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays increased their target price on RH from $293.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on RH from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 17th. Wedbush decreased their target price on RH from $320.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 14th. StockNews.com upgraded RH to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on RH in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $315.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $310.79.

RH Company Profile

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings market. The company offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, baby, child, and teen furnishings. It provides its products through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, rhmodern.com, and waterworks.com online channels, as well as operates RH Galleries, RH outlet stores, RH Guesthouse, and Waterworks showrooms in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Germany.

