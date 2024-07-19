Swiss National Bank Sells 7,800 Shares of Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN)

Swiss National Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN – Free Report) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 302,450 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 7,800 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.20% of Radian Group worth $10,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Radian Group by 31.7% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,781 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 2,112 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Radian Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,059,000. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 0.8% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,863,814 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $229,732,000 after purchasing an additional 52,397 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 14.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 9,318 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares during the period. Finally, Leuthold Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Radian Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,242,000. Institutional investors own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Radian Group

In other Radian Group news, insider Derek Brummer sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.33, for a total transaction of $1,096,550.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 218,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,830,660.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Derek Brummer sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.33, for a total transaction of $1,096,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 218,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,830,660.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Noel Joseph Spiegel sold 5,895 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.80, for a total value of $187,461.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $636,254.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 117,004 shares of company stock valued at $3,651,517. 2.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Radian Group Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE RDN opened at $34.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of 9.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.39. Radian Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.56 and a 12-month high of $35.45.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $319.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.76 million. Radian Group had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 47.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Radian Group Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Radian Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.93%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on RDN shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on Radian Group from $30.00 to $31.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Radian Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $35.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.13.

Radian Group Company Profile

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mortgage Insurance and Homegenius segments. The Mortgage Insurance segment aggregates, manages, and distributes U.S. mortgage credit risk for mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors, through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans; and other credit risk management solutions, including contract underwriting.

