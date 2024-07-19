Swiss National Bank Trims Stock Holdings in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM)

Swiss National Bank reduced its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Free Report) by 1.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 89,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in MSC Industrial Direct were worth $8,637,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gallacher Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 194.9% in the first quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC now owns 6,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 4,438 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 4,811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 1,353 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 5.9% during the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 31,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,071,000 after buying an additional 1,776 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct in the first quarter worth about $548,000. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MSC Industrial Direct during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,253,000. 79.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MSM opened at $84.14 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $83.66 and its 200 day moving average is $92.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.05 and a 52 week high of $105.77. The stock has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.88.

MSC Industrial Direct ( NYSE:MSM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.33. The firm had revenue of $979.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $979.10 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 7.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.74 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.47%.

In other MSC Industrial Direct news, SVP Kimberly Shacklett sold 4,885 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.60, for a total value of $413,271.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,091,086.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 18.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MSM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $95.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on MSC Industrial Direct from $81.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. KeyCorp downgraded MSC Industrial Direct from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Baird R W downgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.20.

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

