Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Price Target Raised to $53.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $49.00 to $53.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

SYF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an underweight rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Synchrony Financial from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. BTIG Research started coverage on Synchrony Financial in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They set a buy rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $49.91.

Get Synchrony Financial alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial Stock Performance

Shares of Synchrony Financial stock opened at $50.83 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.33. The firm has a market cap of $20.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.63. Synchrony Financial has a 12 month low of $27.30 and a 12 month high of $52.67.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.20. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 13.52% and a return on equity of 16.06%. The business had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synchrony Financial announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, April 24th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 5.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Synchrony Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is 14.35%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Synchrony Financial news, insider Curtis Howse sold 31,562 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $1,420,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 121,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,446,890. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Synchrony Financial

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in Synchrony Financial by 786.6% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in Synchrony Financial during the first quarter worth $60,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in Synchrony Financial by 56.6% in the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. 96.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, and sweep and affinity deposits, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.