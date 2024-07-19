Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) Hits New 12-Month High After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $46.19 and last traded at $46.19, with a volume of 91576 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $45.43.

The bank reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $563.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $543.52 million. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 8.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share.

Synovus Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 20th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 20th. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 52.05%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SNV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Synovus Financial in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Synovus Financial from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Barclays raised Synovus Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Synovus Financial from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Raymond James cut Synovus Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.63.

Insider Transactions at Synovus Financial

In related news, major shareholder Eli Samaha sold 6,803 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.22, for a total transaction of $171,571.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,466,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,984,953.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Synovus Financial news, major shareholder Eli Samaha sold 6,803 shares of Synovus Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.22, for a total transaction of $171,571.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,466,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,984,953.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP D Wayne Akins, Jr. bought 24,500 shares of Synovus Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $37.40 per share, for a total transaction of $916,300.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 41,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,566,461.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 179,712 shares of company stock valued at $4,528,878. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Synovus Financial

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SNV. Pitcairn Co. increased its stake in Synovus Financial by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 11,542 shares of the bank’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Synovus Financial by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,906 shares of the bank’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Synovus Financial by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 69,749 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,626,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Synovus Financial by 43.5% during the 1st quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,224 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 121,099 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,559,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. 83.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Synovus Financial Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a PE ratio of 15.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.40.

About Synovus Financial

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through four segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Consumer Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury and asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate lending services.

