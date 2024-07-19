Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) Price Target Raised to $53.00

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $42.00 to $53.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the bank’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target points to a potential upside of 17.70% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on SNV. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Synovus Financial from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Synovus Financial from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Synovus Financial from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Synovus Financial from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Synovus Financial from $46.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Synovus Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.31.

Synovus Financial Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of SNV opened at $45.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.15. Synovus Financial has a twelve month low of $24.40 and a twelve month high of $47.76.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The bank reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $563.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $543.52 million. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 8.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Synovus Financial will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Eli Samaha sold 172,889 shares of Synovus Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.20, for a total value of $4,356,802.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,293,259 shares in the company, valued at $32,590,126.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP D Wayne Akins, Jr. purchased 24,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $37.40 per share, for a total transaction of $916,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 41,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,566,461.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Eli Samaha sold 172,889 shares of Synovus Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.20, for a total value of $4,356,802.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,293,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,590,126.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 179,712 shares of company stock worth $4,528,878. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Synovus Financial

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNV. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Synovus Financial by 56.9% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,838,693 shares of the bank’s stock worth $295,127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,843,488 shares during the last quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,201,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,941,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,177,889 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $194,951,000 after buying an additional 1,016,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 346.6% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 570,880 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,494,000 after buying an additional 443,056 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.85% of the company’s stock.

Synovus Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through four segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Consumer Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury and asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate lending services.

