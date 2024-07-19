Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) Sets New 12-Month High on Strong Earnings

Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $46.19 and last traded at $46.19, with a volume of 91576 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $45.43.

The bank reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.20. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 8.40%. The firm had revenue of $563.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $543.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Synovus Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 20th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 20th. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.05%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SNV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Synovus Financial from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Barclays upgraded shares of Synovus Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Synovus Financial in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.63.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Synovus Financial news, major shareholder Eli Samaha sold 172,889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.20, for a total value of $4,356,802.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,293,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,590,126.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Synovus Financial news, EVP D Wayne Akins, Jr. acquired 24,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $37.40 per share, for a total transaction of $916,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,566,461.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Eli Samaha sold 172,889 shares of Synovus Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.20, for a total value of $4,356,802.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,293,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,590,126.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 179,712 shares of company stock worth $4,528,878. 0.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Synovus Financial

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pitcairn Co. increased its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 11,542 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Synovus Financial by 18.5% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,906 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in Synovus Financial by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 69,749 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,626,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Synovus Financial by 43.5% during the first quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,224 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 121,099 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,559,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. 83.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Synovus Financial Stock Down 0.9 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a PE ratio of 15.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.15.

Synovus Financial Company Profile



Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through four segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Consumer Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury and asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate lending services.

