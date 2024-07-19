Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) Upgraded to Hold by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday.

A number of other research firms have also commented on SNV. Raymond James lowered shares of Synovus Financial from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Synovus Financial from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Synovus Financial from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Barclays raised Synovus Financial from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $42.63.

Shares of SNV opened at $45.03 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.40. Synovus Financial has a 52-week low of $24.40 and a 52-week high of $47.76. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.15.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The bank reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $563.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $543.52 million. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 12.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Synovus Financial will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 20th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 20th. Synovus Financial’s payout ratio is 52.05%.

In other Synovus Financial news, major shareholder Eli Samaha sold 172,889 shares of Synovus Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.20, for a total transaction of $4,356,802.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,293,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,590,126.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Synovus Financial news, EVP D Wayne Akins, Jr. bought 24,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $37.40 per share, for a total transaction of $916,300.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 41,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,566,461.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Eli Samaha sold 172,889 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.20, for a total transaction of $4,356,802.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,293,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,590,126.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 179,712 shares of company stock valued at $4,528,878 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vest Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $226,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Synovus Financial by 78.9% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 21,983 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $828,000 after buying an additional 9,698 shares during the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Synovus Financial by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 62,145 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735 shares in the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial in the fourth quarter worth $264,000. Finally, PFW Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. PFW Advisors LLC now owns 8,433 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.85% of the company’s stock.

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through four segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Consumer Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury and asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate lending services.

