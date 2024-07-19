Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) Shares Gap Down to $186.04

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $186.04, but opened at $175.21. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing shares last traded at $174.85, with a volume of 8,031,462 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $168.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $891.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $168.06 and a 200 day moving average of $142.26.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $18.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.38 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 24.75% and a net margin of 38.15%. On average, equities analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.4865 per share. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.57%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CapWealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 122,310 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,720,000 after purchasing an additional 21,329 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter worth $6,396,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 31,079,682 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,232,287,000 after acquiring an additional 442,289 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter worth $553,000. Finally, Credit Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Credit Capital Investments LLC now owns 58,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,032,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

