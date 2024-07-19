Tango Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNGX) Major Shareholder Rock Ventures Iv L.P. Third Sells 550,171 Shares

Tango Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNGX – Get Free Report) major shareholder Rock Ventures Iv L.P. Third sold 550,171 shares of Tango Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.79, for a total value of $5,386,174.09. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,651,304 shares in the company, valued at $182,596,266.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Tango Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TNGX opened at $9.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -8.68 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.26 and its 200-day moving average is $9.21. Tango Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.88 and a 52 week high of $13.03.

Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.04). Tango Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 44.35% and a negative net margin of 299.88%. The company had revenue of $6.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.13 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tango Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.33 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tango Therapeutics

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TNGX. AJOVista LLC purchased a new stake in Tango Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Tango Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $99,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Tango Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $80,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Tango Therapeutics by 421.1% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 9,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Tango Therapeutics by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 1,426 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

TNGX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Tango Therapeutics from $18.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Tango Therapeutics from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Tango Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Tango Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of Tango Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.86.

Tango Therapeutics Company Profile

Tango Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead program is TNG908, a synthetic lethal small molecule inhibitor of protein arginine methyltransferase 5 that is being developed as a treatment for cancers with methylthioadenosine phosphorylase deletions.

