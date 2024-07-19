Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) Stock Position Lifted by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,923 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 1,113 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $2,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Targa Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 2,400.0% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 275 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Targa Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Targa Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Targa Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 7,000 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.54, for a total value of $787,780.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 95,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,744,306.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.54, for a total value of $787,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 95,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,744,306.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Robert Muraro sold 10,000 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.08, for a total value of $1,200,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 196,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,649,876.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,691 shares of company stock worth $6,197,632 in the last three months. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of TRGP stock opened at $136.20 on Friday. Targa Resources Corp. has a 1 year low of $77.97 and a 1 year high of $136.73. The stock has a market cap of $30.20 billion, a PE ratio of 28.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $123.36 and its 200-day moving average is $108.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.13). Targa Resources had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 24.41%. The firm had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.28 billion. Equities analysts expect that Targa Resources Corp. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is 61.73%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TRGP. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Targa Resources from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Barclays raised their target price on Targa Resources from $123.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Targa Resources from $111.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Mizuho raised their target price on Targa Resources from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Argus initiated coverage on Targa Resources in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.15.

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

