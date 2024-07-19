Taseko Mines (LON:TKO) Given New GBX 285 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

Taseko Mines (LON:TKO – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 275 ($3.57) to GBX 285 ($3.70) in a research note released on Thursday morning, LSE.Co.UK reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of TKO opened at GBX 180 ($2.33) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £524.61 million, a PE ratio of 1,319.23 and a beta of 2.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 202.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 163.05. Taseko Mines has a 1-year low of GBX 81 ($1.05) and a 1-year high of GBX 238 ($3.09).

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. It explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. The company's principal asset comprises 100% interest owned the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. It also holds interest in the Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

