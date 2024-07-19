Taseko Mines (LON:TKO) Given New GBX 285 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

Taseko Mines (LON:TKO – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 275 ($3.57) to GBX 285 ($3.70) in a research note released on Thursday morning, LSE.Co.UK reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Taseko Mines Price Performance
Shares of TKO opened at GBX 180 ($2.33) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £524.61 million, a PE ratio of 1,319.23 and a beta of 2.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 202.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 163.05. Taseko Mines has a 1-year low of GBX 81 ($1.05) and a 1-year high of GBX 238 ($3.09).
Taseko Mines Company Profile
