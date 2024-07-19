TD Securities Lowers Dexterra Group (TSE:DXT) Price Target to C$5.50

Dexterra Group (TSE:DXT – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at TD Securities from C$6.00 to C$5.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 2.80% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Dexterra Group from C$7.00 to C$6.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$7.55.

Shares of TSE:DXT opened at C$5.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$343.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.99. Dexterra Group has a 1 year low of C$5.13 and a 1 year high of C$6.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$5.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$5.67.

Dexterra Group (TSE:DXT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$231.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$279.35 million. Dexterra Group had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 2.38%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Dexterra Group will post 0.4669388 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mary Garden bought 4,694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$5.40 per share, for a total transaction of C$25,347.60. In other Dexterra Group news, Senior Officer Robert Johnston purchased 9,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$5.45 per share, for a total transaction of C$50,140.00. Also, Director Mary Garden acquired 4,694 shares of Dexterra Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$5.40 per share, with a total value of C$25,347.60. Insiders purchased 37,737 shares of company stock valued at $205,740 over the last 90 days. 51.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Dexterra Group Inc engages in the provision of support services for the creation, management, and operation of infrastructure in Canada. It operates through three segments: Integrated Facilities Management (IFM); Modular Solutions; and Workforce Accommodations, Forestry and Energy Services (WAFES). The IFM segment delivers operation and maintenance solutions for built assets and infrastructure in the public and private sectors, including aviation, defense, education, rail, healthcare, and leisure.

