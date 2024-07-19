TD Securities Raises CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) Price Target to C$9.50

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at TD Securities from C$9.00 to C$9.50 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 20.41% from the stock’s current price.

CEU has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James increased their price target on CES Energy Solutions from C$6.75 to C$8.50 in a report on Friday, May 10th. ATB Capital boosted their target price on CES Energy Solutions from C$8.25 to C$8.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$7.50 to C$8.50 in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CES Energy Solutions currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$8.25.

Shares of CEU opened at C$7.89 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.16, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The company has a market cap of C$1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.11, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$7.12 and a 200 day moving average price of C$5.49. CES Energy Solutions has a 12 month low of C$2.67 and a 12 month high of C$7.91.

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C$0.08. The firm had revenue of C$588.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$555.63 million. CES Energy Solutions had a return on equity of 26.28% and a net margin of 8.02%. On average, research analysts forecast that CES Energy Solutions will post 0.7197861 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Kenneth Earl Zinger acquired 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$7.03 per share, with a total value of C$1,405,600.00. In related news, Senior Officer Kenneth Earl Zinger purchased 200,000 shares of CES Energy Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$7.03 per share, with a total value of C$1,405,600.00. Also, Senior Officer Matthew Stephen Bell sold 8,131 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.92, for a total transaction of C$56,266.52. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 106,043 shares of company stock worth $788,155. Corporate insiders own 2.91% of the company’s stock.

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in design, implement, and manufacture of advanced consumable fluids and specialty chemicals in the United States and Canada. The company provides solutions for drill-bit, point of completion and stimulation, wellhead and pump-jack, and pipeline and midstream markets.

