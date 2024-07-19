TD Securities Raises Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ) Price Target to C$8.00

Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at TD Securities from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential downside of 4.31% from the company’s previous close.
Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Fiera Capital from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Fiera Capital from C$8.25 to C$7.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Fiera Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$7.71.
Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.19 by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$168.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$160.30 million. Fiera Capital had a net margin of 9.84% and a return on equity of 23.90%. Equities research analysts expect that Fiera Capital will post 1.0296736 EPS for the current year.
Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.
