TD Securities Raises Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ) Price Target to C$8.00

Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at TD Securities from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential downside of 4.31% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Fiera Capital from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Fiera Capital from C$8.25 to C$7.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Fiera Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$7.71.

Get Fiera Capital alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Fiera Capital

Fiera Capital Price Performance

Shares of TSE:FSZ opened at C$8.36 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 243.00. The stock has a market capitalization of C$722.72 million, a PE ratio of 14.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$7.34 and its 200-day moving average price is C$7.38. Fiera Capital has a twelve month low of C$4.32 and a twelve month high of C$8.75.

Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.19 by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$168.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$160.30 million. Fiera Capital had a net margin of 9.84% and a return on equity of 23.90%. Equities research analysts expect that Fiera Capital will post 1.0296736 EPS for the current year.

Fiera Capital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fiera Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiera Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.