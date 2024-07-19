TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Friday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TE Connectivity in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Bank of America boosted their target price on TE Connectivity from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $152.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, TE Connectivity currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.78.

TE Connectivity Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE TEL opened at $156.48 on Friday. TE Connectivity has a 12-month low of $115.00 and a 12-month high of $159.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $150.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $47.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.33.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The electronics maker reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.03. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 21.63% and a return on equity of 18.80%. The business had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.65 earnings per share. TE Connectivity’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that TE Connectivity will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Aaron Kyle Stucki sold 8,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $1,356,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,186,180. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Mark Trudeau sold 7,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.49, for a total transaction of $996,655.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $837,196.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Aaron Kyle Stucki sold 8,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $1,356,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,556 shares in the company, valued at $3,186,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,794 shares of company stock worth $3,102,206. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TE Connectivity

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in TE Connectivity by 176.5% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 329 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 3,079 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 518.3% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 155,698 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $21,876,000 after purchasing an additional 130,515 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Further Reading

