Tectonic Therapeutic (NASDAQ:TECX) Shares Gap Up to $16.65

Tectonic Therapeutic (NASDAQ:TECX – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $16.65, but opened at $17.36. Tectonic Therapeutic shares last traded at $17.19, with a volume of 511 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on TECX. Piper Sandler started coverage on Tectonic Therapeutic in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen started coverage on Tectonic Therapeutic in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get Tectonic Therapeutic alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on TECX

Tectonic Therapeutic Stock Down 5.6 %

The company has a market cap of $734.40 million, a PE ratio of 23.71 and a beta of 2.63.

Tectonic Therapeutic (NASDAQ:TECX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Tectonic Therapeutic will post -5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Tectonic Therapeutic

(Get Free Report)

Avrobio, Inc is a bio-technology company. It develops step-change cell and gene therapies for the treatment of cancer and rare disease. The company operates primarily in the United States and Canada. Avrobio, Inc is based in MA, United States.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tectonic Therapeutic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tectonic Therapeutic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.