Telsey Advisory Group Brokers Lower Earnings Estimates for Burberry Group plc (OTCMKTS:BURBY)

Burberry Group plc (OTCMKTS:BURBY – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group reduced their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Burberry Group in a research report issued on Monday, July 15th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.13 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.57. The consensus estimate for Burberry Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.63 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Burberry Group’s FY2026 earnings at $0.51 EPS.
Burberry Group Trading Up 2.0 %
BURBY stock opened at $9.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.66 and its 200 day moving average is $14.86. Burberry Group has a one year low of $9.30 and a one year high of $29.30.
Burberry Group Company Profile
Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It provides womenswear, menswear, childrenswear, beauty, eyewear, shoes, and accessories, as well as leather goods, such as bags.
