Telsey Advisory Group Brokers Lower Earnings Estimates for Burberry Group plc (OTCMKTS:BURBY)

Burberry Group plc (OTCMKTS:BURBY – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group reduced their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Burberry Group in a research report issued on Monday, July 15th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.13 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.57. The consensus estimate for Burberry Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.63 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Burberry Group’s FY2026 earnings at $0.51 EPS.

Get Burberry Group alerts:

Burberry Group Trading Up 2.0 %

BURBY stock opened at $9.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.66 and its 200 day moving average is $14.86. Burberry Group has a one year low of $9.30 and a one year high of $29.30.

Burberry Group Increases Dividend

Burberry Group Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.5158 dividend. This is a positive change from Burberry Group’s previous dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th.

(Get Free Report)

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It provides womenswear, menswear, childrenswear, beauty, eyewear, shoes, and accessories, as well as leather goods, such as bags.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Burberry Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burberry Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.