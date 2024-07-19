Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) Holdings Raised by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS – Free Report) by 542.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 72,902 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Tenaris were worth $3,391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tenaris by 1,486.0% in the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tenaris by 14.8% in the first quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,692 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Tenaris by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,908 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Tenaris during the fourth quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tenaris during the 4th quarter valued at $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.45% of the company’s stock.

Tenaris stock opened at $32.00 on Friday. Tenaris S.A. has a 1-year low of $29.56 and a 1-year high of $40.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.27. The company has a market capitalization of $18.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 1.46.

Tenaris ( NYSE:TS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.23. Tenaris had a return on equity of 21.11% and a net margin of 24.89%. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.34 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tenaris S.A. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TS shares. Morgan Stanley cut Tenaris from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Tenaris from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.00.

Tenaris SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products and related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers steel casings, tubing products, mechanical and structural pipes, line pipes, cold-drawn pipes, and premium joints and couplings; and coiled tubing products for oil and gas drilling and workovers, and subsea pipelines.

