Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) Cut to “Hold” at Northland Capmk

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) was downgraded by Northland Capmk from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Teradyne from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Teradyne in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Teradyne from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Teradyne from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Teradyne from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.64.

Get Teradyne alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on TER

Teradyne Price Performance

TER opened at $149.52 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.34 billion, a PE ratio of 56.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $145.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.69. Teradyne has a 1 year low of $81.07 and a 1 year high of $163.21.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $599.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $566.31 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 16.15% and a return on equity of 18.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Teradyne will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.84, for a total value of $89,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,645,649.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.06, for a total transaction of $450,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,030,754.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.84, for a total transaction of $89,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,393 shares in the company, valued at $2,645,649.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,005 shares of company stock valued at $1,304,763 over the last quarter. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Teradyne

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Everpar Advisors LLC boosted its position in Teradyne by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter. Everpar Advisors LLC now owns 6,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $977,000 after buying an additional 1,625 shares during the period. Rovin Capital UT ADV increased its position in shares of Teradyne by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 6,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $937,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Teradyne by 295.7% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Teradyne during the second quarter worth approximately $436,000. Finally, Swedbank AB lifted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 198.8% in the 2nd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 641,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,145,000 after purchasing an additional 426,900 shares during the last quarter. 99.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teradyne Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.