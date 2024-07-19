Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) Downgraded by Northland Capmk to Hold

Northland Capmk downgraded shares of Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

TER has been the topic of several other reports. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Teradyne in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. UBS Group upped their price target on Teradyne from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Teradyne from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Teradyne from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Teradyne presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $139.64.

Shares of NASDAQ TER opened at $149.52 on Thursday. Teradyne has a 12 month low of $81.07 and a 12 month high of $163.21. The company has a market cap of $23.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.69.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.18. Teradyne had a net margin of 16.15% and a return on equity of 18.88%. The company had revenue of $599.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $566.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Teradyne will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.25%.

In other Teradyne news, insider Richard John Burns sold 5,005 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.64, for a total transaction of $688,888.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,997,799.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 625 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.20, for a total value of $75,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,077,610.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Richard John Burns sold 5,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.64, for a total transaction of $688,888.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,997,799.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,005 shares of company stock valued at $1,304,763. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in Teradyne during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teradyne during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. American National Bank bought a new stake in Teradyne during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Cambridge Trust Co. bought a new stake in Teradyne during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in Teradyne by 3,800.0% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

