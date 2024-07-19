TeraGo (TSE:TGO) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.74

Posted by on Jul 19th, 2024

TeraGo Inc. (TSE:TGOGet Free Report) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$1.74 and traded as high as C$2.03. TeraGo shares last traded at C$2.00, with a volume of 13,200 shares changing hands.

TeraGo Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$2.09 and a 200-day moving average price of C$1.74. The company has a market cap of C$39.78 million, a PE ratio of -2.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 184.24, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

TeraGo (TSE:TGOGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported C($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. TeraGo had a negative return on equity of 56.19% and a negative net margin of 50.61%. The firm had revenue of C$6.47 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that TeraGo Inc. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

TeraGo Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TeraGo Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides connectivity services for businesses primarily in Canada. It owns and operates a carrier-grade multi-protocol label switching enabled wireline and fixed wireless, and Internet protocol communications network that provide Internet access, private interconnection, and data connectivity services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TeraGo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TeraGo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.