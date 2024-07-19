Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) Expected to Post FY2024 Earnings of $6.23 Per Share

Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Free Report) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp issued their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Tetra Tech in a report released on Tuesday, July 16th. KeyCorp analyst S. Jain forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $6.23 per share for the year. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $234.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Tetra Tech’s current full-year earnings is $6.20 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Tetra Tech’s FY2025 earnings at $7.52 EPS.

TTEK has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Tetra Tech from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $233.00 price objective on shares of Tetra Tech in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Northcoast Research raised shares of Tetra Tech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Maxim Group upped their price objective on shares of Tetra Tech from $234.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $236.60.

Tetra Tech Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TTEK opened at $204.30 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $209.04 and its 200 day moving average is $190.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $10.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.36 and a beta of 0.93. Tetra Tech has a fifty-two week low of $143.35 and a fifty-two week high of $221.40.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.13. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 21.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Tetra Tech Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. This is a boost from Tetra Tech’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.48%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Leslie L. Shoemaker sold 11,161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.83, for a total transaction of $2,364,234.63. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,887 shares in the company, valued at $15,863,313.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 77,406 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,921,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 339,938 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,127,000 after purchasing an additional 8,394 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 743.1% in the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 22,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,711,000 after purchasing an additional 19,595 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 1,054.4% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 22,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,706,000 after purchasing an additional 20,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in Tetra Tech during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,821,000. 93.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Tetra Tech

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

Further Reading

