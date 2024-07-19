Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) PT Raised to $205.00 at Bank of America

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Bank of America from $189.00 to $205.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Bank of America‘s target price points to a potential upside of 21.59% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $178.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays boosted their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $138.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $145.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Texas Roadhouse presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.77.

Texas Roadhouse Stock Performance

TXRH opened at $168.60 on Wednesday. Texas Roadhouse has a 52-week low of $91.06 and a 52-week high of $175.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.26 billion, a PE ratio of 34.13, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $169.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $151.94.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.04. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 28.85% and a net margin of 6.94%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. Texas Roadhouse’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Texas Roadhouse will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Texas Roadhouse

In related news, Director Curtis Warfield sold 1,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.82, for a total value of $169,965.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,372 shares in the company, valued at $2,051,525.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Curtis Warfield sold 1,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.82, for a total value of $169,965.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,372 shares in the company, valued at $2,051,525.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Gerald L. Morgan sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.70, for a total value of $2,575,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 77,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,366,329.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,025 shares of company stock worth $3,251,266. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Texas Roadhouse

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXRH. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Texas Roadhouse during the fourth quarter worth $78,544,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 4,150.1% during the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 451,697 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $55,211,000 after purchasing an additional 441,069 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in Texas Roadhouse during the fourth quarter worth $28,724,000. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 5,135.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 222,538 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,200,000 after purchasing an additional 218,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 2,985.3% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 208,471 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,481,000 after purchasing an additional 201,714 shares during the last quarter. 94.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It also operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

