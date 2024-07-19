Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) Shares Purchased by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Free Report) by 11.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,416 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,785 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Textron were worth $2,534,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Textron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Textron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in Textron by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 507 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in Textron by 677.1% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 544 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Textron by 90.3% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 588 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Textron alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on TXT. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Textron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Textron from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Textron from $103.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their target price on Textron from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.29.

Textron Stock Performance

Shares of TXT opened at $92.65 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $87.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.76. Textron Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.04 and a 12-month high of $97.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.67 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The aerospace company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.06. Textron had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 6.75%. The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Textron Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current year.

Textron Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Textron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.71%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Textron news, Director Kathleen M. Bader sold 11,870 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.91, for a total value of $1,043,491.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $330,189.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Textron Company Profile

(Free Report)

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Textron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Textron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.